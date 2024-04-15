Advancing Robotic Control: Haply Robotics and BlackBerry QNX Announce Partnership
Haply Robotics joins forces with BlackBerry QNX, blending advanced haptic control with robust real-time operating systems to revolutionize robotic interfaces.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 15, 2024 -- Haply Robotics, a trailblazer in teleoperation and haptic robotic control, unveils its partnership with BlackBerry QNX, renowned for its unparalleled safety, security and reliability in Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS) and other foundational software solutions. This innovative collaboration merges cutting-edge teleoperation robotic control and haptic feedback technology with the next generation QNX® OS 8.0.
— Colin Gallacher, President and Cofounder of Haply Robotics
The partnership heralds a new era in robotic control systems. By integrating Haply's state-of-the-art haptic controller, the Inverse3, with QNX OS 8.0, this collaboration delivers an unparalleled secure and highly responsive User Interface/User Experience (UI/UX) for robotic control systems.
“I am very pleased to be able to announce our partnership with BlackBerry QNX,” stated Colin Gallacher, President and Cofounder of Haply Robotics. “We are honored to have BlackBerry QNX as a strategic technology partner who is recognized as a world leader in embedded foundational software solutions. Together our technologies have created an outstanding closed loop robotic control system, delivering precise control with haptic feedback across a secure and safe operating system. We look forward to showcasing our innovation, setting new standards for robotic control in healthcare, manufacturing and autonomous vehicles industries,” Gallacher concluded.
Grant Courville, VP Products & Strategy at BlackBerry QNX added, “At Robotics Summit this year, we're delighted to showcase the combined product of our partnership with Haply and the integration of our complementary world-leading technologies. The precision of Haply’s cutting-edge teleoperation robotic control and haptic feedback technology is maximized by the high-performance compute capabilities unlocked by QNX OS 8.0, which perfectly illustrates the critical role of the operating system in maximizing computational power for industrial robotic operations.”
About Haply Robotics:
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Haply Robotics has designed a new breed of force feedback controller, portable and highly versatile for use in robotic control and skills training, that delivers the highest level of control and user interface. For more information please visit www.haply.co
