HAPLY ROBOTICS' MINVERSE NAMED AS CES INNOVATION AWARDS® 2025 BEST OF INNOVATION

The MinVerse by Haply Robotics, winner of the CES 2025 Innovation Awards, redefines digital interaction with groundbreaking haptic feedback technology. Using the MinVerse 3D mouse by Haply Robotics for digital sculpting—experience the texture, depth, and precision control needed to bring virtual models to life. Exploring 3D spaces with the MinVerse, a revolutionary haptic mouse that brings the intuitive control to digital interactions.

MinVerse 3D touch mouse honored for innovation, enabling users to feel, shape, and explore virtual spaces with lifelike precision.

We’re thrilled to be recognized by the CES Innovation Awards. With the MinVerse, we’re bringing our proven haptic technology to a broader audience, making advanced 3D touch control accessible for all.” — Colin Gallacher, President & Co-Founder of Haply Robotics

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haply Robotics, a leader in haptic technology, is proud to announce that its newest product, the Minverse, has been named a CES Innovation Awards2025 ‘Best of Innovation’ and ‘Honoree’ in both the Metaverse and XR Technologies & Accessories categories, respectively. Selected from over 3,400 submissions, the CES Innovation Awards program recognizes Haply Robotics for its excellence in design and engineering, establishing the MinVerse as a transformative leap in consumer technology. This announcement comes ahead of CES 2025, taking place January 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV. The MinVerse is a first-of-its-kind 3D mouse designed to bring the sense of touch into the digital realm. With advanced haptic feedback, the MinVerse enables users to feel textures, weight, resistance, and fine details—like elasticity, viscosity, and edges—as though they were real. Ideal for 3D modeling, sculpting, and virtual exploration, the MinVerse enhances digital interactions with true-to-life sensations. The multi-functional device supports intuitive 2D and 3D movements, incorporating features like friction, inertia, and gravity compensation to ensure a seamless experience across creative applications."We’re thrilled to see the MinVerse recognized by the CES Innovation Awards program, joining notable past winners like Lenovo ThinkBook, Motorola Razr, and the iRobot Roomba, a personal favorite of mine," said Colin Gallacher, President & Co-Founder of Haply Robotics. "With the MinVerse, we’re bringing the precision haptic technology proven in our flagship Inverse3 to a broader audience. Our goal is to make advanced 3D control accessible to everyone, transforming how people experience and create in digital spaces."Engineered for ergonomic comfort and all-day use, the lightweight MinVerse supports extended sessions for creators and designers. Its compact, portable design makes it perfect for professionals on the go, delivering a consistent and intuitive experience from the studio to the café. With its open-source platform and integrations with tools like Blender, RoboDK, and Haply’s own HARP software, the MinVerse invites users to contribute to the evolution of haptic technology, fostering a collaborative community dedicated to exploring new applications.The CES Innovation Awards 2025 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, are available at CES.tech/innovation . Haply Robotics will showcase its award-winning products in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2025.About Haply Robotics:Haply Robotics is a pioneering technology company based in Montreal, Canada, specializing in haptic solutions that bring the sense of touch to digital interactions. Known for its industry-leading precision and immersive feedback, Haply Robotics creates intuitive tools for 3D applications across various fields, including virtual reality, simulation, robotics, gaming, and 3D design.With its flagship device, the Inverse3, and the consumer-focused MinVerse, Haply Robotics is expanding the possibilities of digital engagement, enabling users to feel and manipulate virtual environments with unparalleled precision. Haply Robotics envisions a future where intuitive haptic devices are on every desk, revolutionizing how people work, play, and create in 3D.For more information, please visit www.haply.co or follow us on any social media.About CESCES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES– the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.