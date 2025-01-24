Dr. Sherri Young Steps Down as Health Secretary, Leaves Lasting Impact on West Virginia’s Public Health

Outgoing Cabinet Secretary Dr. Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, today expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of West Virginia for the opportunity to lead the Department of Health and thanked her dedicated staff for their tireless work in advancing public health throughout the state. As she transitions leadership to Dr. Arvin Singh, Dr. Young reflects on the department’s transformative achievements under her leadership and the collaborative efforts that made them possible.

“It has truly been an honor to serve as Cabinet Secretary and work alongside such a dedicated team of professionals. I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished together, and I am deeply grateful for the trust and support of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Young. “A job is just that, a job. Regardless of a title, I will always carry the health and wellbeing of West Virginians in my heart. It doesn’t matter if I’m in a clinic, a hospital, an office, or going door-to-door, I will always serve the great people of West Virginia when and where they need me.”

During Dr. Young’s tenure, the West Virginia Department of Health saw significant advancements, including a strategic restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and accountability. Key offices such as the Bureau for Public Health, the Center for Threat Preparedness, the Office of Emergency Medical Services, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were brought together under a more direct reporting structure, enabling quicker, more effective responses to public health challenges.

Among the department’s most notable achievements was the overhaul of the state’s grant management process, which allowed for a more streamlined and efficient approach to distributing funding. In September 2024, 159 out of 265 SFY25 subrecipient grants were finalized with signed agreements, a significant improvement over the previous year’s figures.

Dr. Young also led life-saving public health initiatives, including the implementation of a statewide whole blood protocol, which positioned West Virginia as one of the few states to adopt such a measure, improving trauma survival rates in rural areas. The department’s “Answer the Call” initiative, which focused on addressing the EMS workforce shortage, resulted in a 75% increase in certified EMS professionals across the state.

“I am proud of the progress we’ve made in expanding access to emergency medical services, enhancing trauma care, and making West Virginia a leader in public health initiatives,” Dr. Young continued. “None of this would have been possible without the extraordinary efforts of our dedicated staff, who continuously go above and beyond to improve the health and well-being of our fellow West Virginians.”

Introducing Dr. Arvin Singh, New Cabinet Secretary of Health

Dr. Arvin Singh will now lead the Department of Health, bringing with him a background in healthcare leadership, strategy, and operations. Dr. Singh holds multiple advanced degrees, including a Master of Public Health (MPH) from George Washington University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Penn State University, a Master in Science in Healthcare Leadership from Brown University, and a Doctorate in Education (EdD) from Nebraska Methodist College, with a focus on healthcare leadership.

With an extensive career that includes serving as Vice President of Strategy and Communications for the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and Chief Operating Officer for a Louisiana-based behavioral health network and Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Dr. Singh has honed his expertise in acute, behavioral, and ambulatory care. His leadership experience is further complemented by internships with the U.S. House of Representatives, the Executive Office of the President, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), providing him with a unique understanding of healthcare operations and federal policy.

“I want to thank Dr. Sherri Young for her long-standing public service and dedication to improving the health and well-being of West Virginians, " said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “As we look to the future, I am confident that Dr. Arvin Singh will continue this important work with excellence. His extensive experience and vision for healthcare will ensure West Virginia remains a leader in public health. I am excited to support Dr. Singh in his new role and look forward to the continued progress our state will make under his leadership.”

"I am deeply grateful to Governor Morrisey for the opportunity to serve as Secretary of Health for West Virginia,” Dr. Singh added. “I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Young for her service and leadership, which have left a lasting impact. I am excited to work alongside dedicated professionals to help shape the department’s future and enhance the health and well-being of all West Virginians."

Dr. Young also wished Dr. Singh all the best in his new role as Cabinet Secretary. “I am confident that Dr. Singh will continue the progress we have made and build upon it in meaningful ways,” Dr. Young said. “I wish him every success in leading the Department of Health and advancing the health and well-being of all West Virginians.”

As the department transitions to new leadership, Dr. Singh and Governor Morrisey are committed to maintaining a seamless transition and continuing to enhance public health in West Virginia.



