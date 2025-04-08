West Virginia Department of Health and West Virginia Department of Human Services Ensure Continuation of Essential Services

In response to recent cuts at the federal level related to COVID-19 grants and cooperative agreements, the West Virginia Department of Health and Department of Human Services (DoHS) are taking proactive steps to ensure the continuation of essential services to West Virginians. The cuts relate specifically to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) funding.

CDC funding reductions total approximately $1,189,443 to 56 subrecipient grantees and 64 contracts. DoHS’ Substance abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA) funding reductions total approximately $1,046,526 to 16 subrecipient grantees. While these federal changes will impact funding for personnel, subrecipient grant agreements, and vendor contracts, DH and DoHS are dedicated to maximizing available resources and more efficient management to ensure the continuation of vital services.

“Our commitment to delivering high-quality public health services remains unwavering,” said Arvin Singh, Secretary of the Department of Health. “We have faced challenges before and will continue to innovate and adapt to ensure that our communities receive the care and support they need, regardless of the evolving funding landscape.”

DH will maintain its efforts in key public health areas, including contact tracing and case investigations, infection control training for frontline healthcare workers, and ongoing epidemiological activities, such as disease surveillance and outbreak management in schools, nursing homes, and other congregate settings.

DH is also proactively reviewing its subrecipient grants and vendor contracts to ensure that no essential services are disrupted. The department is working closely with its partners to ensure compliance with all federal requirements related to the termination of these grants and to continue delivering these critical services without interruption.

Programs funded by DoHS's Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) are also affected by these federal grant terminations. BBH's prevention lead organizations, responsible for implementing and supporting prevention efforts across the state, will be impacted.

Additionally, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, which operates under the Office of Shared Administration (OSA), a division that serves DH, Health Facilities, and DoHS is also affected by these funding changes.





“These federal funding changes present challenges, but our focus remains on supporting the individuals and families who rely on our services,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Human Services. “We will continue to identify solutions to ensure West Virginians have access to the services they depend on.”



