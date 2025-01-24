Division of Marine Fisheries will hold Southern Flounder Advisory Committee Workshop

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold an in-person workshop January 27 with the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee to review draft Amendment 4 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

The workshop will be at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 27.

At its August 2024 business meeting, the Marine Fisheries Commission passed a motion to begin review of the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan in 2024 with the intent of allowing more recreational access while maintaining rebuilding requirements in Amendment 3 of the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. To accomplish this, the only issue considered in Amendment 4 is moving the adopted sector allocation shift to 50/50 (commercial/recreational) in Amendment 3 up by one year to 2025.

This workshop is part of the fishery management plan process. The workshop consists of the fishery management plan advisory committee and division plan development team working together to discuss and refine the draft amendment provided by the division.

The advisory committee will assist the division by providing input for consideration to refine draft Amendment 4 of the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. Workshop-style meetings allow scientists, managers and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments, and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.

The meeting will be open to the public; however, there will not be an opportunity for public comment. The public is welcome to speak with advisory committee members and staff during breaks.

Based on the outcome of the workshop, the division will present a revised draft of Amendment 4 to the Marine Fisheries Commission later in 2025. Upon Marine Fisheries Commission approval, additional public review and comment on the draft plan will then be solicited and is critical input to completing the final plan.

For more information on draft Amendment 4 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan and a workshop agenda, go to the Southern Flounder FMP Amendment 4 Information Page.