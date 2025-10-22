Marine Fisheries seeks input on changes to sheepshead management
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries plans to implement management changes for Sheepshead due to increased fishing pressure, particularly on juvenile fish, in recent years. The Division is seeking public input on potential management strategies.
In 2015, the Division implemented Sheepshead management at the state level after the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council removed the species from its Snapper-Grouper recreational bag limit aggregate in 2012.
Current state regulations for sheepshead are:
• Minimum size limit: 10 inches fork length
• Recreational bag limit: 10 fish per person per day
• Commercial trip limit: 300 pounds per trip except
- Gigs and spears: 10 per person per day or trip, whichever is more restrictive
- Pound nets: exempt from trip limit
There was an initial drop in recreational and commercial landings after state management was implemented; however, effort and landings have increased in recent years. Additionally, most harvested fish are juveniles, which can be indicative of a stock that is under stress. These trends have prompted fisheries managers to develop proactive management to prevent overfishing.
The Division is considering one or more of the following management strategies:
• Changes to minimum size limit
• Changes to recreational bag limit
• Recreational vessel limits
• Changes to commercial trip limit
For more detailed information on background information and strategies being considered, visit the Information on Proactive Sheepshead Management webpage on the Division’s website.
The public may comment on potential management strategies in writing or at a hybrid virtual/in-person a public hearing.
SHEEPSHEAD PUBLIC HEARING
Nov. 4, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Nov. 4
Option 1
Virtual by WebEx
Option 2
In person at:
5285 Highway 70 West
Morehead City, NC 28557
Written comments may be submitted through 5 p.m. Nov. 5 by the following methods:
• An online form.
• Mail to Sheepshead Public Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
• Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
