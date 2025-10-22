Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,011 in the last 365 days.

Marine Fisheries seeks input on changes to sheepshead management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries plans to implement management changes for Sheepshead due to increased fishing pressure, particularly on juvenile fish, in recent years. The Division is seeking public input on potential management strategies. 

In 2015, the Division implemented Sheepshead management at the state level after the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council removed the species from its Snapper-Grouper recreational bag limit aggregate in 2012.

Current state regulations for sheepshead are:
•    Minimum size limit: 10 inches fork length 
•    Recreational bag limit: 10 fish per person per day
•    Commercial trip limit: 300 pounds per trip except
-    Gigs and spears: 10 per person per day or trip, whichever is more restrictive
-    Pound nets: exempt from trip limit

There was an initial drop in recreational and commercial landings after state management was implemented; however, effort and landings have increased in recent years. Additionally, most harvested fish are juveniles, which can be indicative of a stock that is under stress. These trends have prompted fisheries managers to develop proactive management to prevent overfishing. 

The Division is considering one or more of the following management strategies:
•    Changes to minimum size limit
•    Changes to recreational bag limit
•    Recreational vessel limits
•    Changes to commercial trip limit

For more detailed information on background information and strategies being considered, visit the Information on Proactive Sheepshead Management webpage on the Division’s website

The public may comment on potential management strategies in writing or at a hybrid virtual/in-person a public hearing.

SHEEPSHEAD PUBLIC HEARING
Nov. 4, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHEN WHERE
Tuesday
Nov. 4

Option 1

Virtual by WebEx
Register to attend and indicate if you want to speak at:
http://deq.nc.gov/register-for-sheepshead-hearing 
Those registered will be sent links to sign in.

Option 2

In person at:
Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 West

Morehead City, NC 28557

Written comments may be submitted through 5 p.m. Nov. 5 by the following methods:
•    An online form.
•    Mail to Sheepshead Public Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
•    Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Marine Fisheries seeks input on changes to sheepshead management

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more