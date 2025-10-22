Submit Release
Striped Bass informational meeting scheduled for Nov. 5

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries and staff from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will hold an informational meeting Nov. 5 to present upcoming management changes for Striped Bass in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse Rivers. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Washington Civic Center.

An analysis of recent Striped Bass management in the Tar/Pamlico and Neuse rivers shows that the closures have not resulted in increased striped bass abundance in these rivers despite continued stocking efforts.

Based on the adaptive management in place under Amendment 2 to the Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan, the Division and Wildlife Resources Commission have developed harvest management measures that provide protection for and access to the resource. The harvest management strategy focuses harvest on stocked fish in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers but limits harvest of Albemarle-Roanoke Striped Bass that also reside in these rivers.

More information on the Division’s analysis and other meeting materials can be found on the Striped Bass Information Page.

