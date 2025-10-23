DEQ accepting public comments on modified air quality permit for Domtar Paper

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is accepting public comments on a draft Title V air quality permit for Domtar Paper Co. in Martin County.

The papermill applied to modify its existing Title V air quality permit, requesting permission to increase the throughput limit of green logs processed in its woodyard from 2.2 million tons per 12 months to 4.4 million tons. Domtar would not make any physical modification at the mill or increase pulp production.

The modification would increase emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to levels that trigger the Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permitting program.

As a result, Domtar will be required to implement the best available control technology in its woodyard, including complying with good operation and maintenance practices. Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ found that the increase in VOC emissions is not expected to cause an exceedance of federal health-based air quality standards.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants emitted by the facility comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards, beyond the facility’s fence line. The facility would also be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit. Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Nov. 25, 2025.

Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “Domtar.25A” in the subject line, or left via voicemail by calling 919-707-8728. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

If you need this information in another language, call 919-707-8446 or email Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.