Delray Beach Open Gives Back to Community

Delray Beach Open Food Drive with KOP Mentoring Network kids USTA Florida Kids Day

2025 Tournament Will Support Nonprofits, Veterans, Seniors, Kids and More

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Open www.DelrayBeachOpen.com ) today announced a variety of special events and discounts at this year’s tournament benefitting local nonprofits and the community, including seniors, veterans, and kids. Celebrating its 33rd year, the Delray Beach Open, which takes place February 7-16, 2025 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County.The following events and discounts will be offered at the 2025 Delray Beach Open:USTA Florida Kids Day – Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Kids and families are invited to participate in tennis games, tennis stations and open play all onsite at the Delray Beach Open. Discounted tickets, prizes and fun for all is guaranteed!Senior Day Discounts – Saturday, Feb. 8, Monday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Buy one, get one free box or reserved seats for seniors. To receive your special discounts, call 561.330.6000 or use the links below and enter ‘SENIOR’ as the Promo Code. Seats are Limited and seniors must be at least 55 years old. Offer may not be combined with any other promotions; proof of age required at the gate; tax and processing fees not included in pricing.Military Appreciation Day – Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 - Day & Evening Sessions. Military, First Responders, Emergency Services Personnel Police, Fire Fighters and Nurses all receive two complimentary tickets per ID. Tickets can be redeemed day of at the Box Office window by presenting an official ID or badge.Teacher Appreciation Day – Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 - Day Session. Teachers receive two complimentary tickets per ID. Based upon availability. Tickets can be redeemed day of at the Box Office window by presenting an official ID or badge.Food Drive – Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 - Day Session. Sponsored by Your South Florida BMW Centers, when you donate 10 non-perishable food items, you receive one FREE seat for that session. Proceeds benefit KOP Mentoring Network, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Limit one ticket per person.Burgers, Bourbon, and Brew – Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.) The 2nd annual event will offer guests the opportunity to sample and vote for South Florida’s best burgers, while enjoying beer, wine, and bourbon cocktails from several different distilleries and craft beer partners. Rales JFS will be represented at the event, which serves the community with everything from counseling and therapeutic services to financial assistance, nutritional support and more.Tacos, Tequila and Tennis – Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.) This fan-favorite, presented by Dano’s Tequila, is returning for its third year! Guests can sample and vote for the best tacos while enjoying Dano’s Tequila cocktails. A portion of the proceeds will benefit nonprofit Love Serving Autism, which has a mission is to expand life skills and increase community inclusion and independence of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Developmental Challenges. The organization accomplishes this through multidisciplinary specialized therapeutic tennis and pickleball instruction.Game, Set, Pour – Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 5:45 p.m.). The 6th annual “Ultimate Pairing Event” features unlimited samplings of the best beer, wine, spirits and food from local restaurants and bars around South Florida. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Classroom Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that makes learning less stressful for students, parent, families, educators and communities.Early registration is encouraged for all special events as space is limited and most tend to sell out weeks in advance. To learn more, purchase tickets or register for any of the above events, please visit www.DelrayBeachOpen.com About The Delray Beach OpenThe ATP Tour's first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just eight ATP Tour events in the United States. The event is held February 7 – 16, 2025 and features a Legends event, an ATP Tour 250 event & the Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series in the same week at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida next to the pristine beaches of Delray Beach and booming downtown restaurants and marketplaces. The 2025 edition of the ATP 250 event will be its 33rd overall. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit www.DelrayBeachOpen.com

