SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON NAMED ONE OF AMERICA’S BEST CONTINUING CARE RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES BY NEWSWEEK

Luxury CCRC Ranks #8 in Florida and #32 Nationwide Based on Comprehensive Evaluation Criteria

We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities for the second consecutive year.” — Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Sinai Residences

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, has once again earned national recognition – this time as one of America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) for 2025, as ranked by Newsweek and Statista, Inc. The prestigious honor places Sinai Residences at No. 8 in Florida and No. 32 in the United States, making it the top-ranked CCRC in Palm Beach County.Now in its second year, the Newsweek list showcases the top 300 CCRCs across the country. The ranking is based on four key factors: a national online survey, accreditation status, visitor satisfaction data, and Google reviews.“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities for the second consecutive year,” Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton. “Everything we do is rooted in a deep commitment to our residents and their well-being. This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our entire time.”The evaluation process for America’s Best CCRCs 2025 included:• National Online Surveys (Aug-Sept 2024): Feedback from healthcare professionals, CCRC staff, residents, and their families.• Accreditation: Consideration of CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities), accreditations• Visitor Satisfaction: Data provided by Accushield• Google Reviews: Used as a proxy for resident satisfaction.CCRCs provide a full spectrum of care – from independent living and physical wellness programs to skilled nursing, memory care, and rehabilitation. The number of these communities has more than doubled in the U.S. over the past decade, now surpassing 2,000 nationwide.This latest recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Sinai Residences:• Named to Newsweek’s “America’s Best Nursing Homes” list in 2025• Ranked #1 in the nation on Fortune’s 2024 “Best Workplaces in Senior Living”• Honored with the 2022 LeadingAge Florida Innovation Award for pioneering use of technology to enhance resident care and operational efficiency• Rachel Blumberg named 2023 Executive of the Year by LeadingAge FloridaTo view the full list of America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2025, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-continuing-care-retirement-communities-2025 About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com About NewsweekNewsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes weekly English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian and Spanish. Learn more at www.newsweek.com About StatistaStatista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys. Learn more at https://www.statista.com

