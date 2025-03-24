James Hardie™ Invitational Offers Complimentary Tickets for Active Duty Military, Veterans and First Responders

JHI Logo

Folds of Honor Friday to Be Celebrated at James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational on April 4, 2025

The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational wants to thank all of our military, veterans and first responders for their service to our country.” — Ken Kennerly, Executive Director

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is showing appreciation for active duty military, veterans and first responders by offering complimentary tickets to this premier event. From Thursday, April 3, to Sunday, April 6, 2025, eligible guests with valid identification will receive free Gridiron Grounds Passes for themselves and one guest. This exclusive access includes entry to a private hospitality venue, featuring lunch and beverages – a small token of gratitude for their service. The complimentary tickets are made possible by SBA Communications, Florida Power & Light, iTHINK Financial, Coastal Waste, and John Ballbach.On Folds of Honor Friday (April 4, 2025), attendees are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue in support of military families. Throughout the day, the James Hardie™ Invitational will distribute Flag pins on a first-come, first-served basis and present a scholarship donation to multiple military families through Folds of Honor.Taking place March 31 – April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida, the James Hardie™ Invitational will bring together Pro Football Hall of Fame legends and PGA TOUR Champions professionals for a thrilling week of competition. Don’t miss this incredible event that honors both the spirit of the game and the heroes who serve.“The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational wants to thank all of our military, veterans and first responders for their service to our country,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. “We invite them to join us in watching our talented Football Hall of Fame members on the course battling against some of the golf greats.”The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational promises to be a memorable blend of football and golf, complemented by a full schedule of parties, celebratory events, and off-course happenings to ensure a fun and exciting week for everyone involved. The tournament will support cornerstone charities, including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Gold Coast, reinforcing the event’s commitment to community and philanthropy.For more information about the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit www.JamesHardieInvitational.com

