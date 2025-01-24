iPOP! Boasts Over 3,100 Callbacks from Agents and Managers during the Winter 2025 Event

German E. Morales, Courtney A. Stewart & Kirsten Poulin King Moore & Redding Munsell Alexander James Rodriguez Performs for Thirst Project

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iPOP! , the leading talent development and entertainment company that has been at the helm of discovering new talent for over two decades, recently wrapped their 20th Annual Winter iPOP! Awards Show where the team celebrated performers who collectively received over 3,100 callbacks from SAG-AFTRA franchised agents, managers and casting directors hailing from Hollywood, and a staggering $400,000 in scholarships was given from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.Over the course of the five-day event entertainment hopefuls, who attended from all over the world, worked with industry experts and participated in competitions in front of agents and managers, from runway modelling and dance to acting and singing, who were all looking for the stars of tomorrow.“On behalf of my partners Courtney Stewart and German Morales we are thrilled so many attendees have the opportunity to cultivate their careers in entertainment and make their dreams a reality,” stated iPOP! CEO Kirsten Poulin. “We thoroughly enjoyed hosting this star-studded event and look forward to the success stories that will result from it.”In addition to the main event, which consisted of a high-profile runway fashion show led by Kelly Anne Alexander of Model’s Talk, a musical performance of “Wicked” directed by Bridgett Foster and various activations and competitions, iPOP! raised more than $4000 for the charity organization Thirst Project , with a benefit concert led by international pop artist Alexander James Rodriguez The culmination of the 2025 iPOP! Winter Showcase was the glamorous awards night, a star-studded gala dinner that brought out Hollywood royalty to the red carpet. Celebrities in attendance included Connor Weil, DeVaughn Nixon, Taya Valkyrie, Gabe Fonseca, Peter Jang, Rahan Jalali and Luke Romick.The 2024 Alumni of the Year, Redding Munsell (Young and the Restless), presented the “2025 Alumni of the Year Award” to internet sensation King Moore and Irish actress Amelie Moore received the “Activist of the Year Award” for her continued work with the Thirst Project.The next iPOP! event will be held June 27 - July 1, 2025, in Southern California. To learn more, visit www.ipopla.com # # #About iPOP!iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. For over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over thirty different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow. The list of iPOP! alumni and performer line up is impressive, including some of the biggest names in entertainment today like Ariana Grande, Jacob Batalon, Garret Hedlund, Olivia Holt, Davis Cleveland, and Madelaine Pesch. However, iPOP! is focused on helping every performer who attends the event achieve their dreams of being discovered.

