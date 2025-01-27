Adamson & Partners Appoints New Board Chair, Ex-General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer Maria Hemberg

Maria Hemberg, Chair of the Board Adamson & Partners Logo

The Former Volvo Car Group Exec Joins Effective 1 January 2025

I am excited to not only be part of the firm’s growth journey, but also to have a continued impact on the development of people and support organisations in building strong teams.” — Maria Hemberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adamson & Partners, a globally recognised leader in legal, intellectual property (IP), compliance, and privacy executive search and advisory services, has added Maria Hemberg to its leadership team as Chair of its Board of Directors. This addition follows a year of tremendous growth for the firm, including the addition of six professionals in recent months to further enhance its capabilities and expand its global reach.Hemberg, a legal, strategy, and board veteran, brings over three decades of experience leading legal, IP, compliance, and corporate governance teams. Most recently serving as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel for Volvo Car Group, Hemberg was a member of the Swedish multinational’s executive management team and reported directly to the company’s CEO. Throughout her diverse career, she has worked in the legal private practice sector, served on multiple boards, and held leadership positions at publicly traded companies. Recognised for being strategic, analytical, and innovative, Hemberg brings a wealth of leadership experience to the firm, underscoring that the most important task for a leader is to build a strong, cohesive team.“Finding and developing the right people is both an art and something that has always been close to my heart,” said Hemberg. “Working with Adamsons over the years has been a rewarding experience, and I have always found them to be extremely professional and the perfect recruitment partner when searching for the best candidates in the areas of IP, legal, compliance, and privacy.”As Chair, Hemberg will contribute to the firm’s growth journey, providing leadership to the Board, serving as a liaison between the Board and firm leaders, and offering strategic direction and governance guidance based on her experience in business transformation, change management, M&A, strategy, corporate governance, sustainability, compliance and ethics, IP management, leadership, and talent development. In addition to the practical experience she brings, she also offers extensive leadership experience in the automotive and industrial sectors.“Welcoming a respected client as a valued colleague marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for our firm,” said Managing Partner Julian Adamson . “Maria's unique insight will be invaluable in enhancing our capabilities as a business and delivering even greater value to our clients. Her expertise will not only strengthen our team but also inspire new opportunities for growth and success.”“It is an honour for me to be appointed Chair of the Board of Directors,” said Hemberg. “I am excited to not only be part of the firm’s growth journey but also to have a continued impact on the development of people and support organisations in building strong teams.”About Adamson & PartnersEstablished in 1985, Adamson & Partners is a globally recognised leader in executive search and advisory for the legal, IP, compliance and privacy sectors, providing high-level talent acquisition and advisory services to its clients. With our people at the heart of all we do, we pride ourselves on attracting and retaining highly skilled, multi-lingual, multi-cultural specialists and working with a diverse range of clients around the world. Learn more at https://adamsons.com Media Inquiries:Katie J. Davis, Chief Growth OfficerKatie.Davis@Adamsons.com | +44 79 6696 6944 (Mobile)###

