Adamson & Partners Adds Pair, Doubles Down on Legal and U.S. Expansion

Victoria Jackson and Katie Davis Victoria Jackson, Partner Katie Davis, Chief Growth Officer

Executive Search Veteran, Victoria Jackson, and Former Am Law 200 Chief, Katie Davis, Join the Firm’s London Office

LONDON, ENGLAND, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adamson & Partners, a globally recognised leader in Intellectual Property (IP) and Legal executive search, has added Victoria Jackson , Partner, and Katie Davis , Chief Growth Officer, to its roster. These hires reinforce the firm’s ambition to continue its robust growth trajectory across the legal sector and into the U.S.Leveraging a deep understanding of global market dynamics, an expansive worldwide network, and a passion for service excellence, Jackson will be responsible for Adamson & Partners’ Legal and Compliance practice with a focus on consultation across the U.S., EMEA, and APAC regions. She brings notable expertise in compliance, cybersecurity and privacy appointments having placed chief compliance officers and chief privacy officers, in addition to first-time and successor C-suite, general counsel, and regional general counsel hires for the world's most recognized companies. Jackson joins from a leading, London based legal executive search firm where she was a member of the firm’s executive leadership team and played a key role in growing its U.S. and international practices.“Victoria has an excellent reputation, and we are thrilled to have her join the Adamsons team,” said Managing Partner Julian Adamson. “Victoria embodies everything that we and our clients look for in a Partner — she is passionate, authentic, hugely knowledgeable about her space and dedicated to delivering for her clients. With important shared clients, and because of her expansive experience, synergies have been immediately apparent. It is incredibly rewarding to have our own clients reach out and express their shared excitement for this strong addition.”Davis joins the firm with well over a decade of senior, growth-related leadership experience across the professional services sector, including successful tenures at an Am Law 200 law firm and a Big 4 professional services consultancy. She will apply her consulting and leadership expertise, and vast network to drive and support the strategic growth of Adamson & Partners’ Legal and M&A practices with a particular emphasis on consulting efforts across the U.S. Davis will also lead the firm’s marketing and business development functions — continuing to enhance its strong brand and drive its growth strategies around the globe.“We are delighted to add Katie and the unique profile she brings to bear for our clients,” said Adamson. “I am confident that she will be an invaluable leader who makes immeasurable contributions — not only value for our clients, but contributions that allow us to realise our own expansion aspirations across the legal sector and in strategic markets.”The firm, long regarded as the go-to for IP executive search, has continued to realise strong year over year growth — expanding its legal, compliance, IP licensing and monetisation, and M&A practices, as well as adding a German hub in recent years. "There is great momentum around our expanded team, which is yet another milestone in our strategic plan,” says Senior Partner and Former Managing Partner, Chris Adamson. “We are incredibly proud of our legacy, yet equally as motivated to realise our plans for 2025 and beyond.”About Adamson & PartnersEstablished in 1985 by Stuart Adamson, Adamson & Partners is a globally recognised leader in Executive Search for the IP and Legal sectors. Now led by Julian Adamson, Adamson & Partners has grown into a globally recognised and respected leader providing high-level talent acquisition and advisory services to its clients. With our people at the heart of all we do, we pride ourselves on attracting and retaining highly skilled, multi-lingual, multi-cultural specialists and working with a diverse range of clients around the world. Learn more at https://adamsons.com

