Adamson & Partners Continues Team Growth, Adds Senior Director – Head of Global Research

Former Practising UK Solicitor and Certified Coach, Samantha Knowles, Joins the Firm’s London Office

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adamson & Partners , a globally recognised leader in legal, intellectual property (IP) and compliance executive search and advisory, has added Samantha Knowles , Senior Director – Head of Global Research, to its roster. This addition come just weeks after the firm brought on two senior-level hires to further enhance its legal and compliance capabilities and expand its global reach.Knowles is a former practicing UK solicitor and a seasoned career development coach with over 25 years of experience in executive recruitment. Bringing a deep understanding of global market dynamics and a commitment to service excellence, Samantha will manage a team of research professionals in the delivery and execution of international client mandates. She has significant experience managing General Counsel and CxO positions such as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, and various “Head of” type positions.“We feel incredibly fortunate to have Samantha join our team,” said Managing Partner Julian Adamson . “Her knowledge of the legal sector coupled with her deep recruitment and advisory experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the services we provide our clients. She is a respected people leader and blends her significant industry expertise with curiosity, empathy, and candour.”To this end and as a certified Personal Career Development Coach, Knowles will also look to enhance the firm’s career development offering to candidates and clients. This critical component to executive search will ensure that candidates receive tailored guidance in their career paths while helping clients build and maintain high-performing teams.About Adamson & PartnersEstablished in 1985, Adamson & Partners is a globally recognised leader in executive search and advisory for the legal, IP and compliance sectors, providing high-level talent acquisition and advisory services to its clients. With our people at the heart of all we do, we pride ourselves on attracting and retaining highly skilled, multi-lingual, multi-cultural specialists and working with a diverse range of clients around the world. Learn more at https://adamsons.com Media Inquiries:Katie J. Davis, Chief Growth OfficerKatie.Davis@Adamsons.com | +44 79 6696 6944 (Mobile)###

