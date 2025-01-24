RE: Rt 78 Swanton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
VT Route 78 in Swanton near N River Rd is closed due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
From: Dubuque, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, January 24, 2025 8:25 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Rt 78 Swanton
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
VT Route 78 in Swanton westbound in the area of Campbell’s bay is being detoured around Campbell’s Bay to Church St due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.