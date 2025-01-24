RE: Rt 78 Swanton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

VT Route 78 in Swanton near N River Rd is closed due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

