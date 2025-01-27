GreenPath Financial Wellness Announces David Flores as New Vice President of Client Services

GreenPath Financial Wellness seeks a dynamic and experienced Director of Client Services to join our team, reporting to newly-promoted David Flores.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenPath Financial Wellness is pleased to announce the appointment of David Flores as the new Vice President of Client Services.David Flores brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of accomplishment of success to his new role. With more than 18 years at GreenPath Financial Wellness, Flores has been instrumental in leading the Client Services department.Kristen Holt, CEO of GreenPath Financial Wellness, praised Flores' leadership stating, "David steered our Client Services department through a global pandemic—one of our most challenging moments in the organization's history. With David's leadership, he expanded our counseling services to record levels, and we are helping more people get out of debt than ever before."David Flores, a graduate of Michigan State University and the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center of Touro College respectively, is well-positioned to lead GreenPath into its next chapter. “I am excited to lead our Client Services team into the future and leverage innovative solutions to empower our clients. Alongside our talented team, I am confident we will make a lasting impact on the financial wellness of those we serve,” Flores states.Known for his energetic leadership and "WIN THE DAY" catchphrase, Flores inspires teams to deliver exceptional results and empower clients. He oversees the entire client-facing world of GreenPath's workforce, from the team that handles the very first call a client makes to the people that advise and support clients as they work to meet their financial goals.Donna McNeill, COO of GreenPath, said, "David is always looking at the data. He is our internal weather forecaster, trying to predict what will happen next and anticipate the needs of clients. He has been instrumental in navigating all the changes coming at us the last several years."GreenPath Financial Wellness seeks a dynamic and experienced Director of Client Services to join our team, reporting to David Flores. If you are passionate about financial wellness and ready to lead a dedicated team, we encourage you to apply.Candidates with extensive client services experience, data-driven leadership skills, and an energetic and empathetic mindset can apply at: https://www.greenpath.com/careers-at-greenpath/ For more information, please contact Kathryn Ellywicz, Marketing & Communications Specialist, mediarelations@greenpath.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.