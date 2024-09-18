Clarifi’s executive director Steve Gardner to retire at end of 2024, organization launches search for his successor

Clarifi, a Philadelphia nonprofit, is seeking a new leader after executive director announces retirement

Clarifi, the largest provider of financial and housing empowerment services in the Philadelphia region, is seeking a new executive director.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarifi, the leading financial empowerment nonprofit in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley, is seeking a new leader after announcing that Steve Gardner will retire as President and Executive Director at the end of 2024.Under Gardner’s leadership, Clarifi focused on serving economically marginalized communities, addressing racial injustices, championing affordable housing initiatives, and creating pathways to financial resilience and intergenerational wealth for all individuals, regardless of income or zip code.“I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished to help our communities unlock economic mobility,” Gardner said.During his tenure, Gardner championed putting cash directly into the hands of thousands of families across Philadelphia: Since launching an initiative in 2020 to drive economic justice through direct assistance, Clarifi has disbursed more than $1.1 million to members of our communities. Notably, Clarifi’s reentry program has helped returning citizens and other justice-impacted people access more than $830,000 to stabilize their finances. Combined with the organization’s one-to-one, trauma-informed counseling, this capital helps families resolve crises, build capital, and retain wealth.Over the past five years, Clarifi deepened engagement efforts with City of Philadelphia offices and programs. Since helping to build, launch and administer a City of Philadelphia program called Restore, Repair, Renew in 2019, Clarifi has supported the wellbeing and housing security of more than 370 households, with $10.3 million invested in repairs and improvements to clients’ homes via RRR’s low-interest loan.Gardner, along with the leadership team, grew Clarifi’s counseling presence in more accessible locations through partnerships including with CareerLink and CHOP Karabots, and an institutional funding strategy that turned Clarifi’s invaluable network of connections into corporate dollars.After Clarifi affiliated with GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit credit counseling organization that empowers thousands of people to lead financially healthy lives, Gardner also oversaw the successful addition of technological support and increased counseling services. This affiliation has helped Clarifi maximize its impact and grow its services.“Steve’s experience in the financial services industry, combined with his success in building a reliable network of corporate partners, will leave Clarifi in a strong financial position to continue uplifting thousands of Philadelphia-area families every year,” said Wayne Anglace, Chair of Clarifi’s Board of Directors. “Steve diversified and grew our funder portfolio while building out new growth opportunities for both the organization’s service deliveries and staff.”Prior to joining Clarifi, Gardner was an audit partner at Deloitte, where he worked for more than 40 years, gaining extensive knowledge of financial processes that he later applied to Clarifi’s programs and strategic planning.“The milestones we reached during my time here are largely due to our incredible staff,” Gardner said. “I’m proud of developing a diverse leadership team whose expertise has shaped our service deliveries to meet the unique and evolving needs of our communities.”Clarifi’s Board of Directors has hired Koya Leadership Partners, a leading executive search and strategic advising firm dedicated to connecting exceptionally talented people with mission-driven clients. Individuals who are passionate about making a difference and leading a dynamic team dedicated to uplifting economically marginalized communities are encouraged to reach out to Erin Reedy at Koya Partners , ereedy@koyapartners.com, to learn more.ABOUT CLARIFI: Clarifi is the largest provider of financial and housing empowerment services for low-to-moderate income residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Clarifi’s counselors help individuals develop the knowledge and resilience they need to build healthier, more secure financial lives, which in turn creates stronger families, households, and neighborhoods. To learn more, visit clarifi.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.