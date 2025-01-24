Texas Breaks 2024 Records For Jobs, Texans Working

TEXAS, January 24 - January 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as America’s job creator with record-breaking highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force based on December 2024 employment data. Texas has now added more than 2.5 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes creating good-paying jobs,” said Governor Abbott. “As we break record after record for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and our labor force, we begin the new year as America’s job creator. Jobs are growing here, businesses are growing here, the future is growing here. Texas partners with businesses to help them grow and succeed, providing career training for high-demand industries and cutting burdensome regulations. Working together, we will continue to lead the nation and build a brighter future for all Texans.”



Year-end employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission shows, as of December 2024:

Texas reached a new historic high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,575,900.

Texas reached a new historic high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,922,200.

Texas reached a new historic high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,318,700.

Texas added 284,200 nonfarm jobs from December 2023 to December 2024 and grew jobs at a faster annual rate than the nation.

Since 2015, Texas has added more than 2.5 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.



Last week, Governor Abbott participated in events celebrating President Donald Trump's inauguration in the nation’s capital, including the Texas Business Conference, where he touted the strength of the Texas economy and the state’s leadership in innovation and job creation.

