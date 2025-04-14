Governor Abbott Congratulates Lampasas As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 14 - April 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Lampasas on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Lampasas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Lampasas and the Lampasas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Community affirms what visitors have long known — Lampasas is a place to slow down, take in the Hill Country scenery, and enjoy true hospitality,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Whether strolling through downtown, soaking in the area’s famous spring-fed pools or attending a local festival, travelers will find a destination eager to share its stories and traditions.”

"I am thrilled to congratulate the City of Lampasas on its designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the Lampasas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center in promoting tourism as a vital driver of economic growth. Lampasas, with its stunning Hill Country scenery, rich history, and genuine Texas hospitality, is a destination that truly embodies the spirit of our great state. I encourage all Texas communities to pursue this designation, as we work together to celebrate and share the unique experiences that make Texas a premier travel destination."

“Congratulations to the City of Lampasas on being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas,” said Representative David Spiller. “Lampasas is an outstanding community, and this designation will only enhance the city’s unique charm and economic growth. I am proud to represent Lampasas in House District 68.”

“As Mayor of Lampasas, I am proud to invite visitors to experience the charm, history, and natural beauty that make our city a true hidden gem in the Texas Hill Country,” said Mayor Herb Pearce. “Known for our historic downtown, soothing mineral springs, and vibrant community, Lampasas offers a perfect getaway for those seeking adventure, relaxation, and a taste of small-town Texas hospitality. Whether you're here to unwind, explore, or immerse yourself in authentic Texas culture, Lampasas has something for everyone. We invite you to experience our warm hospitality, unique attractions, and the undeniable charm that makes Lampasas the perfect destination. Come visit us — stay awhile, and you may just find yourself wanting to call Lampasas home. The greatest little town in Texas, come and see.”

“On behalf of the City of Lampasas, I am so pleased that Lampasas has received the honor of being recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Lampasas City Manager Erin Corbell. “Lampasas has a deep, rich history, and we look forward to welcoming visitors with open arms to experience the beauty and small-town charm that we see daily.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.