Governor Abbott Appoints Asel Presiding Officer Of Alamo Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, January 24 - January 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John Asel as presiding officer of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) for a term that will expire on February 1, 2026. The RMA is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Bexar County.



John Asel of Helotes is chairman and the managing member of Asel & Associates, PLLC, a boutique style full-service licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firm located in San Antonio. He is a licensed CPA with more than 30 years of experience in Texas. He is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. Asel received a Bachelor of Accountancy from New Mexico State University.



This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.