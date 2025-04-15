Governor Abbott Appoints Herrington To Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Alan Herrington to the Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board has the responsibility to develop and conserve water resources in the Upper Neches River basin and tributaries located in Anderson, Cherokee, Smith, and Henderson Counties.

Alan Herrington of Palestine is retired after thirty-four years in the financial industry. Previously, he was a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Herrington received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Actuarial Science from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master in Actuarial Science from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.