Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting At Wilmer-Hutchins High School In Dallas

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas.



“Our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence at Wilmer-Hutchins High School,” said Governor Abbott. “I spoke with Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde and Dallas ISD Chief Albert Martinez. I offered to support the school district families, students, and staff and to provide law enforcement with the tools they need to arrest the criminals involved and bring them to justice. Since I’ve been Governor, Texas has provided over $3 billion in school safety funding. This session, I am seeking an additional $500 million to further safeguard schools across the state. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the victims’ swift recovery and for the entire Wilmer-Hutchins High School community.”



