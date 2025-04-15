Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,066 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting At Wilmer-Hutchins High School In Dallas

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas.
 
“Our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence at Wilmer-Hutchins High School,” said Governor Abbott. “I spoke with Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde and Dallas ISD Chief Albert Martinez. I offered to support the school district families, students, and staff and to provide law enforcement with the tools they need to arrest the criminals involved and bring them to justice. Since I’ve been Governor, Texas has provided over $3 billion in school safety funding. This session, I am seeking an additional $500 million to further safeguard schools across the state. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the victims’ swift recovery and for the entire Wilmer-Hutchins High School community.”
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting At Wilmer-Hutchins High School In Dallas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more