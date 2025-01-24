Submit Release
Attorney General Taylor Settles with Anchorage Chrysler Center Regarding Document Fees

January 23, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Attorney General Taylor today announced a settlement with Anchorage Chrysler Center Inc. regarding document fees it charged its customers that were not included in the online advertised price of its vehicles.

Alaska law requires that all dealer fees be included in the advertised price for a vehicle. According to Anchorage Chrysler Center, the failure to include the fees was due to an error on the part of its third-party website manager. Anchorage Chrysler Center has agreed to refund the fees to each customer who paid more than the online advertised price for a car during the period the fees were not included in the advertised priceâ€”March 10, 2022 to Feb. 9, 2024.

“Anchorage Chrysler Center’s agents made a mistake in the way they advertised vehicles on Anchorage Chrysler Center’s website. But Anchorage Chrysler Center was upfront and cooperative with my office and I’m pleased that it quickly agreed to make things right for its customers” said Attorney General Taylor. “Alaskans should be aware that under our laws you should never find yourself paying more than the advertised price for a car because of a dealer fee.”

Under the settlement, Anchorage Chrysler Center is required to complete the process of identifying, notifying, and distributing refunds to impacted consumers within 260 days of the settlement’s approval by a judge of the Anchorage Superior Court.

Consumers who have questions about this settlement can contact the Alaska Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit at 907-269-5200 or at consumerprotection@alaska.gov.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

