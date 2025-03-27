Ketchikan Jury Convicts Andrew Hanson of Multiple Drug Felonies Involving Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

March 26, 2025

(Ketchikan) - Yesterday, a Ketchikan jury convicted 40-year-old Andrew Hanson on multiple drug related charges.

Hanson was found guilty on two counts of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance in the Second Degree for possessing fentanyl pills and powder, respectively, with the intent to manufacture or deliver; one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture or deliver; and one count of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree for being a felon in possession of a concealable firearm. Additional aggravating factors were found that the fentanyl pills satisfied the “involving large quantities” sentencing aggravator and that Hanson imported the pills from outside Alaska.

The State charged Mr. Hanson for possessing approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills, over 250 grams of methamphetamine, and 34 grams of fentanyl powder.

Detective Jack Ford (Ketchikan Police Department) and Investigator Lander Simmers (Alaska State Troopers) investigated the case as part of their work with SEACAD, Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs Task Force. Their work resulted in the overall seizure of approximately 25,000 fentanyl pills and over 1000 grams of methamphetamine from within Ketchikan.

Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for July 9, 2025. Hanson faces 15-20 years in prison on each count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree; 6-10 years for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and 3-5 years for Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree.

Assistant District Attorney Jackson Willard prosecuted this case with assistance from Paralegals Lisa Dial and Marley Hettinger and Law Office Assistants Melody Galeon and Eva Kuster.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.