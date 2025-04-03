Submit Release
Wasilla Resident Pezzini Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor Before Closing Arguments

April 3, 2025

(Palmer, AK) On April 2, Scott Anthony Pezzini, 34, pled guilty to two counts of Sexual Abuse of Minor in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree right before closing arguments of his trial.

Pezzini faces 25 years to 35 years from presumptive sentencing rules on each Sexual Abuse of a Minor count and 5 to 15 years of presumptive sentencing on Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Second Degree. His minimum active time to serve is 32 years, 6 months and 1 day for all three charges.

At trial, the evidence showed the two victims were sexually abused by Pezzini when they were seven and nine years old. Both boys testified at trial as to the conduct. Testimony at trial also showed the defendant admitted his conduct to the children’s family members and Alaska State Troopers who responded to investigate the disturbance. The defendant testified on his own behalf and admitted the conduct as well. The trial began on March 25.

Superior Court Judge John C. Cagle presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5, 2025. Assistant District Attorney Krista N. Anderson prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit; Paralegal Suzette Marey assisted with the trial.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

