Jury Convicts Mekoryuk Man of 18 Counts, Including Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Assault, and Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances

March 28, 2025

(Bethel, AK) â€“ On March 27, 2025, a jury found 57-year-old Leonard Olrun guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, five counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, six counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree, and two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree after a two-week trial.

These convictions relate to the sexual assault and abuse of three children aged 13 to 14 in the village of Mekoryuk in 2020-2021 as well as for providing marijuana to a fourth child who was 12 years old. Olrun was previously convicted of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree in 1987, Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree in 2002, and Coercion in 2015.

A Bethel jury heard from 12 witnesses, including the four victims, throughout the trial. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning their verdict.

On April 7, 2021, one child disclosed to her school counselor that she had been sexually assaulted and abused by Leonard Olrun seven months prior. That child was forensically interviewed at the Irniamta Ikayurviat Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in Bethel. During that child’s disclosure she told investigators about another child who she believed might be a victim. That second child was also interviewed at the CAC and disclosed that Olrun had sexually abused her during the previous year. The second child provided information about a third child who was a potential victim. The third child disclosed that Olrun provided her marijuana at age 12. During the course of the two-and-a-half-month investigation conducted by the Alaska State Troopers, a fourth child came forward and disclosed Olrun had also sexually assaulted and abused her during the previous year.

Superior court Judge William Montgomery presided over the trial. After the verdict, Olrun was remanded pursuant to statute and is being held without bail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Olrun’s sentencing range is from a little more than 52 and a half years to 614 years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit, with Paralegal Bethany Kaiser of the Bethel District Attorney’s Office. Tundra Women’s Coalition provided advocacy services for the victims during the trial.

“We are grateful to the victims who bravely came forward despite fears they wouldn’t be believed and fears that they would be ostracized in their families and community,” Woolfstead said following the verdict. “Each of these children suffered far too long in silence believing they were alone. By stepping forward and shining light on crimes that happen in the dark, each of them ensured that other children will not suffer at Olrun’s hands again. We are thankful that the jury held Leonard Olrun accountable for his crimes.”

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.