PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release

January 24, 2025 Mark Villar Pushes for Mandatory Muslim Prayer Rooms in Public Offices Senator Mark Villar pushes for mandatory Muslim prayer rooms in public offices and establishments as he files Senate Bill No. 2288 or the Act Mandating the Establishment of Muslim Prayer Rooms in all Public Offices and Establishments. The measure mandates all public offices and establishments nationwide to designate and set up at least one separate Muslim prayer room within their respective premises. The provision and maintenance of Muslim prayer rooms also falls as the responsibility of the public offices and establishments. Since the filing of the bill, its gears have started running as it was heard publicly by the Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs. Senator Mark Villar, as the bill's principal author, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to push for the bill before the committee and the invited resource persons from the Muslim Community. "It is my honor to be a catalyst of change for our Muslim brothers and sisters. The Islamic faith mandates our Muslim brothers and sisters to pray five times each day. As such, this representation filed Senate Bill No. 2288 or the Act Mandating the Establishment of Muslim Prayer Rooms in all Public Offices and Establishments to guarantee them prayer rooms where they can perform their prayers in a quiet, dry, and clean place," Villar said in his statement. Villar rationalizes the filing of the bill, citing the lack of proper spaces for Filipino Muslims-- "Mr. Chair, as a largely Catholic country, I believe that while our Constitution guarantees the free exercise and enjoyment of religious professions, without discrimination or preference, there is still a gap that needs to be fulfilled in providing the proper avenue for other religions to exercise their faith in public spaces." "Bukod po sa pagbibigay ng prayer rooms para sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim, isang malaking hakbang po para sa ating Muslim-friendly campaign ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na prayer rooms sa mga public offices at establishments na magagamit ng mga turista na bumibisita dito sa ating bansa-- therefore, driving the tourism market," he further said. "Mr. Chair, I believe that our Muslim brothers and sisters deserve sufficient space to practice their faith and I am glad to provide that springboard for the Muslims to practice their religious rights," Villar exclaimed in his message.

