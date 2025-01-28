GentsJourney.co Launches The Journey Deck to Support Men’s Mental Health and Personal Growth

Gents Journey Card Deck

The Journey Deck is 52 essential questions designed by men to address male loneliness head-on and foster deeper and more meaningful relationships.

As men, we’re often expected to be strong, stoic, and self-reliant, but that can sometimes mean we don’t prioritize our mental health or open up about what’s really going on inside.” — Dean Bokhari, co-founder of GentsJourney.co

LA CRESTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GentsJourney.co , a brand dedicated to transforming men’s mental health, is excited to announce the launch of The Journey Deck : Conversation Cards for Men, a groundbreaking tool designed to promote mental health, foster deeper connections, and inspire self-improvement.Crafted specifically for men, this unique deck combines thought-provoking prompts and questions to encourage open conversations and support emotional well-being."The Journey Deck was created to change that narrative. It’s a tool to help men connect with themselves and each other in a powerful and practical way," said co-founder, Dean Bokhari.In a world where men tend to shy away from discussing their feelings, The Journey Deck serves as a bridge to meaningful dialogue and personal reflection. With 52 cards across a range of topics (masculinity, mindfulness, success, and more) this deck is perfect for men’s group discussions, icebreakers, or conversations with friends and family members—like a father, brother, or son. The cards can even be used as journaling prompts for self-reflection."We recently purchased The Journey Deck to learn more about one another. The experience was incredible—one of our participants even said it was the best icebreaker he had ever done! Since then, we’ve incorporated it into our daily check-ins, and it has been transformative," relayed Walter Mendenhall, former NFL Player and Executive Director of the Male Mogul Initiative. "The questions are thoughtfully designed, highly engaging, and create a safe space for men to lower their guards. This tool has truly helped us foster vulnerability, transparency, and stronger connections within our group. Highly recommend it"The Journey Deck's Key Benefits:Facilitates Men’s Mental Health. It encourages men to explore their emotions and break societal barriers to vulnerability.Builds Stronger Relationships. Promotes honest, meaningful conversations in groups or one-on-one settings.Personal Development. Inspires men to set goals, reflect on their progress, and take actionable steps toward self-improvement.The Journey Deck was a result of 150+ men's group meetings of shared experience, connection, love, and loss. The impact of honest, open and meaningful conversations on fatherhood initiatives, recovery groups, and community collectives can not be understated."What I liked most about The Journey Deck is that each question has the potential to take participants down a road of reflection and openness, which guys sometimes shy away from. But something about being on playing cards, how they are designed, the simplicity and masculinity all seemed non-threatening, exclusive, and luxurious. The Journey Deck brought a leveling sense, where you could feel the room getting heavy and then light, and as the group went on, I became more open, vulnerable, and excited to hear the next question. The cards created a sense of empathy and anticipation that was refreshing and helpful in the space. I will use it again and again and again," shared Jared Sloan, Director of The Fatherhood InitiativeJoin the JourneyThe Journey Deck is now available for purchase at GentsJourney.co for $34.99 and on Amazon. Whether you’re looking to enhance your personal development journey or foster stronger connections with others, this deck offers a practical and engaging way to start. Follow us on social and share your own experiences with #jointhegentsAbout GentsJourneyGentsJourney is on a mission to help men across the globe become the best version of themselves, so that they can live fulfilling, purpose-driven lives. Through products like The Journey Deck, the company aims to empower men to prioritize their mental health.

