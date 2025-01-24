Two Meadow Bridge High School seniors named "Honorary Secretary of State" for their effort in the school's student-led voter registration effort

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. (Fayette County) – Two seniors from Meadow Bridge High School were given special recognition on Thursday by WV Secretary of State Kris Warner and Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly.

Secretary Warner and Clerk Holly visited the high school this week to present the student body with the prestigious Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement. The Jennings Randolph Award is given to any public or private high school in West Virginia that registers at least 85% of their eligible seniors to vote.

The late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph represented West Virginia in the United States Congress for more than 50 years. He is best known as the "Father of the 26th Amendment" to the United States Constitution for his 29-year effort to pass legislation to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18-years-old.

"If they're old enough to fight and die for our country, then they are old enough to elect the people who vote to send them to war," Senator Randolph once said. "If they're old enough for bullets then they're old enough for ballots."

Any school that earns the Jennings Randolph Award is eligible to nominate two students who helped lead the successful voter registration drive. Those students are then recognized as an "Honorary Secretary of State".

At a student assembly held at the school in front of the entire student body and staff, WV Secretary of State Kris Warner and Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly recognized Emily Carothers and Kierston Rozell as "Honorary Secretaries of State". The two students, along with their Civics Teacher Corey Woodrum, will visit the Capitol later this year. The students will be recognized by the WV Legislature.

