WV Voter Hall of Fame welcomes 164 new members who have voted in every election for the last 50 years

Weston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner visited Weston, WV recently to induct 164 Lewis County voters into the WV Voter Hall of Fame.

The WV Voter Hall of Fame is a program administered by the WV Secretary of State's Office that honors unwavering participation in West Virginia elections. A voter is eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame if that voter participates in every general election held in West Virginia over the last 50 years. A certificate is presented to each honor recipient.

Retiring Lewis County Clerk Cindy Rowan reviewed the participation history of voters in Lewis County to certify which individuals were eligible for the WV Voter Hall of Fame. The Lewis County voters recently inducted have voted in every election since the General Election held on November 5, 1974.

"Voting in every election for 50 consecutive years is an incredible accomplishment and commitment to our election process," WV Secretary of State Kris Warner told the inductees at the ceremony in Weston.

"Higher participation in any election leads to greater legitimacy and acceptance of the results," Secretary Warner said. “Not just for those who are declared elected, but also for public questions like constitutional amendments, bonds, and levies.”

Secretary Warner also made note that Lewis County routinely has one of the highest voter turnout rates of all 55 counties with more than 70% voter participation.

