Grafton High School's student-led voter registration drive registers 160 seniors to vote; One of the state's largest registration efforts for 2024-25 school year

Grafton, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner made a personal visit to Grafton High School in Taylor County on Tuesday to present the school with the prestigious Jennings Randolph Award for civic engagement.

The Jennings Randolph Award is given to a student-led voter registration effort in any public or private West Virginia high school that is successful in registering at least 85% of the school's eligible seniors.

﻿The late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph of Harrison County served for more than 50 years as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. He worked for 29 years (1942 to 1971) to pass the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. To learn more about Senator Randolph, CLICK HERE.

From Left to Right: HSOS student Violet Rubenstein, GHS Teacher Richard Zukowski, Taylor County Clerk Jaron Freeman, Secretary of State Kris Warner, Deputy Clerk John King and Deputy Clerk Bobby Jennings

On Tuesday, Secretary Warner was invited to speak to a student assembly of more than 400 students, faculty, and principals at GHS. The Secretary was introduced by GHS history and civics teacher Rich Zukowski. Secretary Warner was accompanied by Taylor County Clerk Jaron Freeman, Deputy Clerk Bobby Jennings, and Deputy Clerk John King.

"I am here today to congratulate Grafton High School and the senior class on this extraordinary achievement," Secretary Warner told the student assembly. "Registering 100% of the senior class demonstrates the commitment this school has to civic education and that the students have in being part of their local, state, and national government."

In addition to presenting the school with the Award, Secretary Warner also introduced two GHS seniors who were selected as "Honorary Secretaries of State" for leading the school's voter registration drive. MJ Niggemyer and Violet Rubenstein organized the drive that led to 160 seniors registering to vote. The GHS drive was one of the state's largest voter registration efforts for the 2024-25 school year.

"As registered voters, you've moved from residents of West Virginia to citizens of West Virginia," Secretary Warner told the seniors. " I encourage you to be an educated voter in every election."

