Harrisburg University, Auditor General DeFoor, Members 1st Federal Credit Union Launch 12th Annual Student Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition

HARRISBURG, PA – Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU) Interim President David Schankweiler, Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor, and Members 1st Federal Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Community Relations, Sara Firestone, today launched the 12th annual Student Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition. The competition’s theme is: “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?”

Pennsylvania students in grades 9–12 are encouraged to submit a short essay or poem about financial literacy. Three winners and three honorable mentions will be selected and announced during Financial Literacy Month, which occurs every year in April.

“The Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition is an event we look forward to each year,” said Harrisburg University Interim President David Schankweiler. “It’s a unique opportunity for us to work with leaders in Pennsylvania and to meet and inspire amazing students from across our Commonwealth. Hearing these students express what they’ve learned about being good stewards of their time and treasure is a great reminder that developing wise money management skills early in life sets us up for success well into the future. Harrisburg University is proud to play a key role in hosting this competition and to shine a spotlight on financial literacy.”

First, second, and third place winners, as well as the honorable mentions, will receive cash prizes from Harrisburg University:

First place: $2,500

Second place: $1,500

Third place: $1,000

Three honorable mentions: $500 each

In addition to the cash prize, if any of the six winners enroll at Harrisburg University, each will receive an additional $1,000 tuition scholarship. The deadline for submissions is March 17, 2025. Students must submit their entry online at: HarrisburgU.edu/HUFinancialLiteracy.

“Understanding how money works empowers you to track your finances, manage your spending, and hold government accountable for how it spends taxpayer dollars,” said Auditor General DeFoor. “Financial literacy is crucial to the success of our Commonwealth, which is why we’re thrilled to partner again with Harrisburg University and Members 1st for this year’s student competition. This event inspires Pennsylvania learners to creatively explore financial literacy and start planning for their future financial success.”

The competition was launched 12 years ago by Harrisburg University to promote financial education among Pennsylvania students. This is the fourth year the Department of the Auditor General has partnered to promote it and the third year for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Harrisburg University and Auditor General DeFoor to develop financial education strategies that help prepare the next generation to be fiscally responsible citizens and leaders,” said Karen Roland, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Members 1st. “We are proud to support this initiative and its positive impact on students across the Commonwealth.”

Last year, 95 students from 24 Pennsylvania counties submitted either a short essay or a poem describing what financial literacy meant to them. Winners were selected by a panel of judges and announced at an awards ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda during Financial Literacy Month. Each winner received cash prizes from Harrisburg University.

For more information on the student competition, visit HarrisburgU.edu. To learn more about the Department of the Auditor General’s efforts to promote financial literacy, visit PAAuditor.gov/BeMoneySmart. For more information about Members 1st Federal Credit Union’s products and services and how they provide free financial literacy to their members, visit Members1st.org.

