Auditor General DeFoor: Free Library of Philadelphia Offers Resources, Programs to Help Philadelphians ‘Be Money $mart’

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today highlighted the Free Library of Philadelphia’s efforts to provide financial literacy education and other developmental programs to the community as part of his statewide ‘Be Money $mart’ tour for Financial Literacy Month.

“Financial literacy is vital life skill that will help Pennsylvanians through every stage of life,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “The Free Library of Philadelphia offers programs that will help residents build skills and guide them into future success. The best part is these resources are free—all you need is a library card.”

The Auditor General toured the Parkway Central Library, which houses the Business Resource and Innovation Center (BRIC), the Science and Wellness Department and other key areas providing services to the community. The library offers free financial literacy classes through the BRIC and supports entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and inventors at every stage, helping to improve their skills through individualized guidance in research, public programs, and curated print and digital resources.

“We are honored to welcome the Auditor General Timothy L. Defoor to the Free Library of Philadelphia,” said Kelly Richards, President and Director, the Free Library of Philadelphia. “Libraries have always been trusted pillars of learning, and we are proud to offer programming that empowers individuals and families with the knowledge and tools they need to build brighter financial futures.”

Auditor General DeFoor has spent nearly four years promoting financial literacy through his ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, Auditor General DeFoor has:

