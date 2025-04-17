Auditor General DeFoor: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Offers Free Resources, Programs to Help Pennsylvanians ‘Be Money $mart’

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today highlighted Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s efforts to provide financial literacy education to the community as part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to help build the next generation of financially secure Pennsylvanians.

“Pennsylvania libraries offer more than just books—they are a central knowledge hub where you can access a multitude of resources for free,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “One of the biggest benefits to having a library card is that it gives you access to information about money and will help you on your road to becoming financially literate. Financial literacy is vital to Pennsylvania’s growth, and I’m excited to see how the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh continues to educate their community in the future.”

Guided by a mission to foster literacy, enable exploration, and create meaningful connections, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is a community hub that fosters an inclusive environment where everyone can grow, learn and thrive.

“At Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, we are proud to be a trusted partner in building financial literacy across our community,” said Andrew Medlar, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s President & Director. “Through our free programs and resources, we strive to empower individuals of all ages to make informed decisions about their finances. Financial literacy is an essential part of personal success and community resilience, and we are grateful for the Auditor General’s commitment to this important initiative. By working together, we can ensure that everyone in Pennsylvania has the knowledge and resources to manage their financial future with confidence.”

Auditor General DeFoor has spent nearly four years promoting financial literacy through his ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, Auditor General DeFoor has:

Met with teachers and students in high school classrooms across Pennsylvania in recognition of successful financial literacy learning opportunities;

Visited YMCAs across the Commonwealth to talk about financial literacy for all ages;

Worked with Junior Achievement to emphasize financial literacy messages to elementary school students and participated in multiple BizTown simulations; and

Partnered with CrossState Credit Union Association and other credit unions and financial institutions across the state to promote free financial literacy resources, including hosting ‘Money $mart Mondays’ with PSECU.

To learn more about our department, our ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative or locate audits affecting your community, visit our website.

# # #

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov