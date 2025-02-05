Legendary Sports Construction Completes 14 Pickleball Courts for Chicken N Pickle Henderson Location Outside Las Vegas

Chicken N Pickle completes first location in the state of Nevada

We are thrilled to have partnered with Chicken N Pickle to bring these top-quality pickleball courts to life.” — Miles Reynolds

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary Sports Construction, a leader in sports construction and athletic surfacing in Nevada, proudly announces the completion of fourteen state-of-the-art pickleball courts at the newly opened Chicken N Pickle location in Henderson.Chicken N Pickle is an up-and-coming indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that combines a restaurant, sports bar, and a variety of yard games with dedicated pickleball courts. The Henderson location features six indoor and eight covered outdoor pickleball courts, providing players with a top-of-the-line playing surface for fun or competitive play.“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, and our team’s dedication to excellence ensures that recreational and seasoned players alike will enjoy a top-level surface when playing this great game at this new facility,” said Miles Reynolds, owner and founder of Legendary Sports Construction.Pickleball has rapidly gained popularity across the United States, and the new courts at Chicken N Pickle are expected to become a central hub for enthusiasts in the Las Vegas area.The Henderson location of Chicken N Pickle opened its doors on November 19, 2024, marking the company’s first venture in Nevada. The three-acre, multi-level complex offers a variety of amenities, including dining areas on two levels, a sports bar, a dog park, beer gardens, along with the 14 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.Legendary Sports Construction brings 20 years of experience to the project, having completed more than 10,000 projects in Southern Nevada. Their expertise in designing, building, and maintaining game courts has set the standard in the industry, making them the preferred choice for complex installations like the pickleball courts at Chicken N Pickle. Learn more about the project. For more information about Legendary and their services, visit legendarysportsconstruction.com.With 20 years of experience, Legendary Sports Construction has set the gold standard in Southern Nevada’s sports construction and athletic surfacing industry. Their portfolio of over 10,000 successfully completed projects is a testament to their unwavering passion and dedication to excellence. They specialize in designing, building, and maintaining a variety of game courts, ensuring each project meets the highest standards of quality and performance.Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games venue with a casual, chef-driven restaurant, bar with craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts, and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community. Through their “Our Hearts Are Local” program, they focus on creating philanthropic partnerships to strengthen neighborhoods and beyond.

