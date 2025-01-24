Submit Release
WEBINAR: Lights, Stage, Learn – The Transformative Power of Theater in Education

Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard and special guests Reba Askari, Emily Dixon, and Allison McCall from the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine for an engaging and interactive webinar that explores how theater can enrich classroom learning and foster creativity, empathy, and critical thinking in students.

Educators will gain practical strategies for integrating theatrical techniques into lessons to make subjects more dynamic and relatable. Additionally, the session will highlight the lasting impact of exposing students to live theater performances, from sparking curiosity to deepening cultural awareness.

The Children’s Theatre of Maine was established in 1924 and continues to offer professional theater for young audiences at Maddy’s Theater, located at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Join us to inspire your students through the magic of storytelling and performance!

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, February 5, from 3:15- 4:15 p.m. via Zoom.

Join the webinar here. (There is no need to register in advance).

The Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellow program is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For additional information, please contact Joshua Chard at joshua.chard@maine.gov.

