VFAF's Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Stan Fitzgerald received Congressional Invitations for Trump Inaugural Events

Veterans for America First National Leadership team members Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Stan Fitzgerald were invited to Trump Inaugural Events by congress

VFAF was thrilled to be recognized by members of Congress for our grassroots efforts and invited to these historic Inaugural events. God Bless America and God Bless President Trump.” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Educational Projects

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies the official press room of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First National Leadership Team received congressional invitations to President Donald Trump's swearing in (outdoor event cancelled), Liberty ball and Commander in Chief Military Ball in Washington DC.VFAF's Jeff Hoffmann represented the organization at the Military Ball while Jared Craig, Donna and Stan Fitzgerald represented the organization at the Liberty Ball.VFAF Veterans for America First was also invited to greet the President's motorcade as it arrived at Arlington. VFAF's Berney Flowers and Jeff Hoffmann saluted the Commander in Chief as he entered Arlington. VFAF's Jeff Hoffmann served as part of the official volunteer team for the inaugural committee and coordinated the Veterans on site.Jared Craig was invited to Congressman Brian Jack's office during the events.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First launches Vet Force, a national volunteer program for VFAFThe VFAF Vet Force program will be modelled after the very successful Trump Force 47 campaign volunteer program. The organizations Tiffany Savage created the concept for the national leadership team. Savage serves as the VFAF National Communications Director and was a Field Director in Georgia for the Trump presidential campaign."During the presidential campaign, we had about 500 volunteers join us, who were forwarded to Team Trump, along with an additional 100 since then. We are now in the process of working backward, vetting the volunteers, and will be contacting them to engage in the VFAF mission within their respective states." said Stan Fitzgerald Director of Educational Projects.Sign Up Link: https://vfaf.us/volunteer The 2025-26 VFAF Mission Statement has been published by National President Robert M. Cornicelli as follows:Veterans for America First Mission Statement:1) Working to elect leaders who uphold America First principles.2) Supporting veterans, including disabled, substance dependent and homeless veterans, in overcoming any and all challenges they face.3) Supporting pro-veteran and pro-law enforcement legislation at state and federal levels.

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

