PAUL LEDUC SELECTED AS TOP CEO OF THE YEAR IN RETAIL BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Leduc, President and CEO of Globe POS Systems, was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year in Retail 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than three decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Leduc has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader Paul Leduc is the President of Globe POS Systems, a leader in providing integrated point-of-sale solutions.Globe POS Systems is a leading provider of point-of-sale solutions for the retail and hospitality industries, with over 20 years of experience supporting businesses in these sectors. As a trusted reseller, Globe POS Systems offers a range of advanced technologies, including L-POS and LBOSS from Logivision, Bullfrog software, and reliable hardware from HP and Toshiba. Additionally, the company provides integrated solutions from Datalogic, Geovision cameras, Electronic Shelf Labels, and many other industry-leading products, designed to meet the needs of both individual retail stores and large chains.Paul's journey began in his teenage years working in retail. His experience in grocery retail, along with his role at Logivision working with POS technology, gave him valuable insights into the industry's needs. This background paved the way for his transition to the service-provider side, eventually leading him to acquire and grow Globe POS Systems. Since taking ownership, Paul has expanded the company from a small operation into a thriving business, strategically increasing the team and adapting to industry demands. Under Paul's leadership, Globe POS Systems has grown into a trusted provider of advanced technology solutions, specializing in POS systems and complementary products like phone systems, security systems, scales, and digital menu boards. The company's integrated solutions enhance operational efficiency and minimize errors for customers. With Mr. Leduc's experience, Globe POS Systems is dedicated to staying ahead of the rapidly evolving technology landscape. The company recognizes that products like video surveillance, electronic shelf labels and POS systems are constantly updated, so they prioritize ongoing training for their team. While new technology often emerges shortly after training, Globe POS Systems ensures its staff is consistently equipped with the latest knowledge to provide clients with practical support and guidance. Clients can trust that the company will keep their systems running smoothly and help them stay ahead in the industry.Before embarking on his career path, Paul earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the Université du Québec en Outaouais.Throughout his illustrious career, Paul Leduc has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for his accomplishments. This year he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Throughout his illustrious career, Paul Leduc has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for his accomplishments. This year he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for his selection as Top CEO of the Year in Retail 2025.

Looking back, Paul attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future Mr. Leduc remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that help customers succeed in an increasingly competitive retail and grocery landscape.

For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/paul-leduc-5316805 