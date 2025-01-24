Learn rifle cleaning and care Jan. 28 at free virtual MDC class

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.— Many shooters focus on improving their shooting accuracy and safety when using their rifles . . . both extremely important. However, it’s easier to overlook the equally important aspects of care and cleaning. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a program for new rifle owners which will address both of those vital aspects.

The staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host a virtual Rifle Care and Cleaning class Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. The class is free and open to all ages.

“Maintaining your rifle is essential in keeping it in good working condition and ensures that it will last for a long time,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager.

The program will go over how to clean and maintain rifles and keep them in good working condition. Shooters will learn the equipment and materials they’ll need to care for their firearms, then explore appropriate cleaning procedures, and finally safety considerations to keep their rifle in good working condition.

Rifle Care and Cleaning is a free online program, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Hn. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.