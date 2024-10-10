Everholm to Launch on Steam November 11th

Everholm key character art and logo

Players cultivate a cozy (but not too cozy) farmstead while exploring underground dungeons in this open-ended minimalist RPG.

That feeling when there’s an angry raging storm outside, thunder strikes, rain pours, and you’re safe in your bed with hot chocolate in your hands - that’s Everholm” — Mihajlo Djokic

SERBIA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chonky Loaf , in partnership with independent publishing platform indie.io , are proud to announce that Everholm will launch on Steam on November 11, 2024. Everholm is a cozy, minimalist RPG starring Lilly, a young girl who, while searching for her missing sister, is mysteriously spirited away to an island where everyone seems to know her.The eponymous island in question is a seemingly idyllic inhabited place. Lilly wakes up in this unknown world, but everyone else seems to be strangely familiar with her. The mystery deepens as Lilly digs deeper into her sister’s disappearance and the secrets of the island. Along the way she will need to earn the trust of the locals; they might know her, but helping her in the quest is an entirely different matter. She’ll need to bond with them in order to find her lost sister.Lilly also finds herself tasked with reviving a small, rundown farm on the outskirts of the island. Through hard work, crafting, and a touch of magic, players can turn it into a cozy homestead. Everholm offers a deep farming system with seasonal crops, animal husbandry, tools, and house upgrades, giving players the freedom to build their farm as they see fit. Farming, foraging, and fishing provide a leisurely building experience as Lilly slowly finds her place among the island’s residents.Gaining the trust of the island's 20 unique residents and helping them recover their forgotten pasts through a series of quests and interactions is central to Everholm’s gameplay. Each character features a friendship growth system, which deepens through thoughtful interactions, quests, and gifts.Even though Everholm is seemingly cozy, something else lurks in the shadows: a darker story awaits in a procedurally generated underworld, and answers to the island’s mysteries can be found within. The Everholm underworld is a sprawling place full of monsters and challenges, which require Lilly–and the players–to use a broad range of weapons and spells to overcome. The rewards awaiting them are great, as the dangerous caverns hold many treasures and resources to upgrade her homestead and bring her closer to a resolution."That feeling when there’s an angry raging storm outside, thunder strikes, rain pours, and you’re safe in your bed with hot chocolate in your hands - that’s Everholm," shares Mihajlo Djokic, Lead Designer of Chonky Loaf - the small Serbian indie game development studio behind Everholm.Chonky Loaf is dedicated to creating cozy games with a unique twist. Their debut title, Everholm, is already making waves in the gaming community. Nominated for the prestigious Best Visuals award at the 2023 Dev Play conference, Everholm captivates players with its stunning hand-drawn pixel art and an intriguing, spooky storyline. The game has quickly become a fan favorite, showcased at events including the Cozy Family & Friendly Games Celebration, Steam Next Fest, IGN Live, and the PC Gaming Show.Everholm will be available on Steam on November 11th. Follow Chonky Loaf on Instagram for the latest updates and community support.ABOUT CHONKY LOAFChonky Loaf is a small indie game development team from Niš, Serbia, dedicated to creating cozy, story-driven games with a unique twist. The team focuses on delivering engaging experiences that blend warmth and intrigue, inviting players to explore, build, and uncover hidden secrets in beautifully crafted worlds. Find out more on the developer's official website.ABOUT INDIE.IOindie.io is home to over 100 of the world’s best independent video games and developers. Our platform was built to provide independent developers with the resources, services, and management tools needed for success. Through collaboration and passion, we strive to cultivate a diverse and vibrant gaming landscape that resonates with players and creators alike!

Everholm - release date trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.