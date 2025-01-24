Gift&Go Launches at Rush Street Properties, Bringing Seamless Gifting Experiences to Rivers Casinos

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gift&Go, a leading innovator in automated, on-demand gifting technology, is proud to announce its official launch at three Rush Street Gaming properties: Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and Rivers Casino Philadelphia. With two more Rivers Casino locations expected to go live in early 2025, this expansion marks a significant milestone as the first-ever Konami-powered casino operator to adopt the Gift&Go platform.Gift&Go’s cutting-edge technology integrates with Konami’s SYNKROS casino operating systems, enabling casinos to elevate their player rewards programs. Through in-machine gifting, players can instantly redeem their loyalty points for high-quality gifts directly from leading online retailers, enhancing the overall guest experience while driving customer engagement and retention. The merchandise ships immediately from retailers to the guest.“We’re thrilled to partner with Rush Street Gaming to bring Gift&Go to Rivers Casinos,” said Joe Hall, Co-CEO of Gift&Go. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to transforming the way casinos reward their loyal guests, delivering seamless, memorable gifting experiences that keep players coming back.”The rollouts at Rivers Casinos in Schenectady, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have already garnered positive feedback, with players enjoying the convenience of selecting gifts directly from their slot machines. Pending regulatory approval, Gift&Go is expected to be implemented at Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Rivers Casino Des Plaines (Chicago area) in the near future.Early results indicate increased player satisfaction and higher engagement levels, aligning with Rush Street Gaming’s reputation for innovation and excellence.“Rush Street has a long-standing commitment to continuously evolve and elevate our guest experiences,” said Cliff Ehrlich, COO of Rush Street Gaming. “We’re excited to see the positive impact this rewards technology is already having for Rush Rewards members. It’s a seamless and effective way for Rivers Casino to show appreciation to our loyal guests.”As part of its ambitious growth plan, Gift&Go will continue to expand its presence in Konami-powered casinos throughout 2025, offering unparalleled gifting solutions to more properties and their valued guests.For more information about Gift&Go and its innovative gifting platform, visit giftandgo.com About Gift&GoGift&Go is a leading provider of automated gifting solutions designed to enhance customer loyalty and engagement. By integrating with major casino operating systems, Gift&Go empowers businesses to offer seamless, on-demand gifting experiences tailored to their customers’ preferences. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Gift&Go serves clients worldwide across the casino, retail, and hospitality sectors.About Rush Street GamingRush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area); Schenectady, New York; and Portsmouth, Virginia. By placing an emphasis on superior design and outstanding customer service, Rush Street Gaming has become one of the leading casino developers in the United States. Rush Street’s casinos employ approximately 6,000 Team Members and generate more than $1.5 billion in annual gaming revenue. All Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a “Best Place to Work” or “Top Workplace” by their Team Members. For more information, visit RushStreetGaming.com

