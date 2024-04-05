Konami Gaming, Inc. enters strategic partnership with Gift & Go to enhance gifting
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gift & Go has announced a new long-term integration partnership with Konami Gaming, Inc., a milestone collaboration that further expands Gift & Go’s revolutionary gifting technology into the US gaming market.
Gift & Go's integration with Konami’s SYNKROS® casino management system offers a seamless and modern gifting experience that enhances player satisfaction and drives business growth.
Building on its dedication to providing casino guests with top-tier rewards and convenience, Gift & Go has joined forces with Konami to enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide. The SYNKROS system is now integrated with Gift & Go, for on-demand player loyalty gifts selected by the player right at the machine which are then automatically shipped directly to their home address. With Gift & Go's integration, SYNKROS properties can eliminate traditional gift redemption lines by offering players a new method to redeem their gifts.
Through this partnership, SYNKROS properties can benefit from the seamless integration of Gift & Go's solution into Konami's systems, enabling streamlined reward redemption directly at the True-Time Display™ screen, and hassle-free gift fulfilment via Amazon. This integration empowers SYNKROS system users to attract and retain players more effectively, driving increased time on device and reducing player walk rates.
"We are thrilled to partner with Konami, a global leader in gaming entertainment, to bring our cutting-edge gifting solutions to their SYNKROS casino management system," said Joe Hall, co-CEO and co-founder of Gift & Go. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in enhancing player experiences and driving growth for our partners."
Tom Soukup, senior vice president & chief systems product officer at Konami Gaming, Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The integration of Gift & Go into SYNKROS aligns with our commitment of integrating best of breed, innovative technology to benefit our casino customers and their guests. "
About Gift & Go: Gift & Go is a leading provider of gifting and reward solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the gaming industry. With the power of Amazon Business, innovative technology, and unparalleled expertise, Gift & Go empowers casino providers to enhance player experiences, increase customer retention, and drive business growth.
Learn more at https://giftandgo.com
About Konami Gaming, Inc.: Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of games and technology for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® casino management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.
