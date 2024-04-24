Gift & Go ranks number 13 in Growth Index UK Top 100
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gift & Go, the innovative on-demand gifting technology platform, is proud to announce its placement as the 13th fastest growing business in the UK, as revealed by the esteemed Growth Index 100 list. The Growth Index is recognized as an annual list for UK companies achieving the biggest growth in sales over the last two years.
Gift & Go’s exceptional performance, securing the 13th spot in the Growth Index 100 list, is a testament to its relentless commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and business growth. The platform, powered by Amazon Business, empowers a range of businesses to attract new customers and reward existing ones with an extensive array of gift options.
Gift & Go achieved average annual sales growth of 157% according to the figures by Growth Index (GX), which are based on a rigorous financial analysis of the compound annual growth (CAGR) of 32,000 companies, over a two-year period.
From consumer goods to tech start-ups, fintech to manufacturing, Growth Index is sector agnostic, featuring many of the most successful companies in the UK at the current time. The independent analysis highlights those businesses that have really stood out from the crowd, revealing unique insights into the visionaries behind their success.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 13th fastest growing business in the UK by the Growth Index 100," said Joe Hall, Co-CEO & Co-Founder at Gift & Go. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us to achieve results. At Gift & Go, we are passionate about enabling businesses to foster meaningful connections with their customers through personalized gifting experiences."
Kevin Hollinrake Minister of State for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business comments, “The leaders of these companies that experienced rapid growth between 2019 and 2023 have faced unprecedented challenges due to the aftermath of Covid and Brexit, resulting in highly unusual business conditions. In the past year, they have also had to contend with four major obstacles: inflation, interest rates, the threat of a recession, and low international trade figures, all of which have slowed decision-making.
Orlando Martins Founder of Growth Index and Oresa comments “What this year’s GX confirms for me is rather that growing revenue and making a profit are not mutually exclusive goals. Indeed, it’s a return to the old wisdom that profit is sanity. This is something to be welcomed, not least because profitability is essential for good growth: without it, an enterprise cannot be sustainable. And if revenue growth and profit can go hand in hand, why can’t financial return and social impact?”
Gift & Go's success in securing a prominent position in the Growth Index 100 list underscores its impact in the business landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, Gift & Go has effectively transformed the way businesses engage with their customers, driving growth and enhancing brand loyalty.
The Growth Index 100 list not only highlights Gift & Go's remarkable growth trajectory but also celebrates the inspirational individuals behind this success. By blending data analysis with compelling success-stories, the Growth Index offers valuable lessons for businesses striving for growth and innovation.
For more information about Gift & Go and its innovative gifting solutions, visit giftandgo.com
Download the full report from www.growthindex.com from 23 April 2024
About Gift & Go:
Gift & Go is an award-winning leading provider of reward solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the gifting industry. With the power of Amazon Business, innovative technology, and unparalleled expertise, Gift & Go empowers businesses to enhance player experiences, increase customer retention, and drive business growth.
Learn more at https://giftandgo.com
About Growth Index
The Growth Index is the UK's premier ranking of the fastest-growing private companies. We use rigorous financial analysis to identify and celebrate those businesses driving exceptional growth. Beyond the rankings, the Growth Index is a platform to share the stories and lessons learned by the extraordinary CEOs and founders behind these dynamic companies.
Jon Reuben
