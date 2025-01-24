Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant and Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25B2000392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Jacob Clark
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/23/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: 528 N Main St Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Andrea Veroneau
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1-23-25 VSP - Royalton responded to a tip that Andrea Veroneau had violated her conditions of release. Troopers located Veroneau at a residence in Bethel in violation of her 24-hour curfew. She also had two active arrests warrants for failure to appear on other charges. She was taken into custody without incident and issued a citation to appear before Windsor County Superior Court on 3-11-25 at 0830 to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release. She was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $2000 bail for the warrants.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025 / 0830
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.