Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25B2000392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Jacob Clark                            

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 528 N Main St Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Andrea Veroneau                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1-23-25 VSP - Royalton responded to a tip that Andrea Veroneau had violated her conditions of release. Troopers located Veroneau at a residence in Bethel in violation of her 24-hour curfew. She also had two active arrests warrants for failure to appear on other charges. She was taken into custody without incident and issued a citation to appear before Windsor County Superior Court on 3-11-25 at 0830 to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release. She was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $2000 bail for the warrants.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025  / 0830       

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $2000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant and Violation of Conditions of Release

