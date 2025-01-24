Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25B2000392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Jacob Clark

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 528 N Main St Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR / Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Andrea Veroneau

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1-23-25 VSP - Royalton responded to a tip that Andrea Veroneau had violated her conditions of release. Troopers located Veroneau at a residence in Bethel in violation of her 24-hour curfew. She also had two active arrests warrants for failure to appear on other charges. She was taken into custody without incident and issued a citation to appear before Windsor County Superior Court on 3-11-25 at 0830 to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release. She was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $2000 bail for the warrants.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/2025 / 0830

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.