St. Albans Barracks // Suspicious Activity - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003918
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2025
INCIDENT: Suspicious Activity
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7, 2025, at 1507 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a suspicious activity, shooting towards buildings, near 635 Truck Rte in Alburg. Through investigation it was determined that a residence on Truck Rte had been hit by a bullet. The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
