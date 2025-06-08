Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Suspicious Activity - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2003918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo                           

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2025

INCIDENT: Suspicious Activity

 

ACCUSED: Under Investigation   

                                          

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7, 2025, at 1507 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a suspicious activity, shooting towards buildings, near 635 Truck Rte in Alburg. Through investigation it was determined that a residence on Truck Rte had been hit by a bullet. The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks  at 802 524-5993 Option 3  or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

 

 

V/R,

 

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

