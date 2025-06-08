St. Albans Barracks // Suspicious Activity - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2003918 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 06/07/2025 INCIDENT: Suspicious Activity ACCUSED: Under Investigation SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 7, 2025, at 1507 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a suspicious activity, shooting towards buildings, near 635 Truck Rte in Alburg. Through investigation it was determined that a residence on Truck Rte had been hit by a bullet. The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police. V/R, Trooper Catherine Gullo Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks 140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478 802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov

