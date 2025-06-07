Berlin Barracks/1st Degree Arson
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3003690
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2025 1040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Arson
ACCUSED: Johnathan Scott
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/07/2025, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to a report of a residential fire in Williamstown, Vermont. Investigation revealed Johnathan intentionally lit the fire, causing damage to the residence located on Lyford Lane in Williamstown. Scott was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Scott was given conditions of release, transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 9th, 2025 to answer to the charge of 1st degree Arson.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2025 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED – Y
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Alex Comtois
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.