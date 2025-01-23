Senate Bill 155 Printer's Number 105
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 105
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
155
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,
HUTCHINSON, DUSH, BAKER AND VOGEL, JANUARY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for uniformity in administration of
assistance and regulations as to assistance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 403 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 403. Uniformity in Administration of Assistance;
Regulations as to Assistance.--* * *
(h) On a monthly basis, the department shall check death
certificates at the Bureau of Vital Statistics against
recipients of medical assistance and benefits from the
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
