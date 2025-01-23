Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,443 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 155 Printer's Number 105

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 105

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

155

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,

HUTCHINSON, DUSH, BAKER AND VOGEL, JANUARY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for uniformity in administration of

assistance and regulations as to assistance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 403 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 403. Uniformity in Administration of Assistance;

Regulations as to Assistance.--* * *

(h) On a monthly basis, the department shall check death

certificates at the Bureau of Vital Statistics against

recipients of medical assistance and benefits from the

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 155 Printer's Number 105

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more