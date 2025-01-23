Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,766 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 157 Printer's Number 107

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 107

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

157

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,

HUTCHINSON, BAKER AND VOGEL, JANUARY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for reports to General Assembly.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 437 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to read:

Section 437. Reports to General Assembly.--(a) Two copies

of all reports required by the national center for social

statistics of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare

shall be furnished to the Senate Public Health and Welfare

Committee and the Health and Welfare Committee of the House of

Representatives when they are submitted to the Federal

Government. Similar reports prepared concerning general

assistance, the State Blind Pension and State supplemental

assistance shall be similarly furnished to the committees.

(b) The department shall also issue an annual report to the

chairperson and minority chairperson of the Health and Human

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 157 Printer's Number 107

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more