Senate Bill 157 Printer's Number 107

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 107

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

157

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,

HUTCHINSON, BAKER AND VOGEL, JANUARY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for reports to General Assembly.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 437 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to read:

Section 437. Reports to General Assembly.--(a) Two copies

of all reports required by the national center for social

statistics of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare

shall be furnished to the Senate Public Health and Welfare

Committee and the Health and Welfare Committee of the House of

Representatives when they are submitted to the Federal

Government. Similar reports prepared concerning general

assistance, the State Blind Pension and State supplemental

assistance shall be similarly furnished to the committees.

(b) The department shall also issue an annual report to the

chairperson and minority chairperson of the Health and Human

