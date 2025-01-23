Senate Bill 172 Printer's Number 110
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 110
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
172
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO,
JANUARY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An
act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an
independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the
membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and
the existing members of the board; transferring certain
funds; and making repeals," further providing for
Environmental Hearing Board.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(d) of the act of July 13, 1988
(P.L.530, No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act,
is amended to read:
Section 3. Board.
* * *
(d) Terms.--
(1) A member of the board shall serve for a term of six
years or until a successor is appointed and qualified. One of
the additional members appointed under this act shall serve
an initial term of four years. Vacancies shall be filled in
the same manner as the original appointment.
