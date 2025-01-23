Senate Bill 172 Printer's Number 110

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 110

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

172

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO,

JANUARY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An

act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an

independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the

membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and

the existing members of the board; transferring certain

funds; and making repeals," further providing for

Environmental Hearing Board.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3(d) of the act of July 13, 1988

(P.L.530, No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act,

is amended to read:

Section 3. Board.

* * *

(d) Terms.--

(1) A member of the board shall serve for a term of six

years or until a successor is appointed and qualified. One of

the additional members appointed under this act shall serve

an initial term of four years. Vacancies shall be filled in

the same manner as the original appointment.

